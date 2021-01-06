Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 372,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 476,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

MERC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $750.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.91.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -325.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mercer International stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Mercer International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

