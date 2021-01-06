MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on MKKGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of MKKGY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,557. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $35.41.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

