MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021


MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on MKKGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of MKKGY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,557. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $35.41.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

