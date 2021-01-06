Merculet Market Capitalization Reaches $1.78 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Merculet token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin and Hotbit. Merculet has a market cap of $1.78 million and $164,398.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00118574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00208692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00514101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00049859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00251269 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,288,041,608 tokens. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit, OKEx and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

