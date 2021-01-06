Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.30

Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.30 and traded as high as $14.94. Meridian Bancorp shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 158,804 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. The company has a market cap of $773.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 29.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 978,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 221,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 911.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 182,022 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 96,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

