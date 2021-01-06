Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Trading Up 7.7%

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 197,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 170,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBSB shares. TheStreet upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $833.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 978,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after buying an additional 221,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 911.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,994 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 182,022 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,743,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 96,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

