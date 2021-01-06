Meridian Network (LOCK) Market Cap Reaches $1.49 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $573,046.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,862,164 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

