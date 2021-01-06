Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.17

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 45186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

MTOR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $51,126.39. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $186,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,169.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,490 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 209.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meritor by 124.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 28.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

