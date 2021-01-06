Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Trading Up 5.2%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.73. 830,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 961,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

MESA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $239.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 93,997 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 173,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 47,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 210.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

