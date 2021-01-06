Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Hits New 52-Week High at $292.25

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $292.25 and last traded at $292.25, with a volume of 992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLAB. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesa Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million. Research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.82, for a total value of $351,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,815.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.18, for a total transaction of $70,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,880. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 985.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4,738.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

