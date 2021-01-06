Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.21. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,904 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 7.04% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

