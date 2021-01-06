Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.50

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 12023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $105.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,588.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $1,241,160 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,259,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,845,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 35,176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 181,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $94,518,000 after purchasing an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

