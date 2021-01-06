Metacoin (MTC) Market Cap Reaches $98.91 Million

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0923 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metacoin has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. Metacoin has a total market capitalization of $98.91 million and approximately $7,422.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.81 or 0.00312776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00033093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,041.32 or 0.02887185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

