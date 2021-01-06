Metadium Market Capitalization Tops $10.84 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bytex, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. Metadium has a total market cap of $10.84 million and approximately $209,340.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metadium has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00522017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00252831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017103 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bytex, Coinsuper, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.