Metal Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.13 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. Metal has a market cap of $25.72 million and $6.13 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00046773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.00336776 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014315 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $837.74 or 0.02429824 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

