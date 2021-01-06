Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and $442,808.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.23 or 0.03234129 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020591 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,607,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,607,227 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.