Metaverse ETP Trading 34.3% Higher This Week (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $376,078.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 34.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,603,061 coins and its circulating supply is 79,602,956 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

