Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.50

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$61.50 and last traded at C$61.35, with a volume of 66021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.39.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.28. The company has a market cap of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -37.35.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$774.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$585.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 6.6499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

In other Methanex Co. (MX.TO) news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of Methanex Co. (MX.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total value of C$175,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$602,395.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

