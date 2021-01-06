Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 2.22. Methanex has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.