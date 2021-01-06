Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.40

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 3546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Methanex by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 153.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

