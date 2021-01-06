Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.61

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.61 and last traded at $39.61, with a volume of 2242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEI. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In related news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,705,332.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,116,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 367,882 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,850,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 196,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 95,878 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 61,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 563,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 48,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

