MetLife (NYSE:MET) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

MetLife (NYSE:MET) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.82.

MET opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4,407.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

