MetLife (NYSE:MET) Stock Price Up 6%

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) shares rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $49.43. Approximately 9,075,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 7,685,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.65.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 496,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in MetLife by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 908,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,752,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

