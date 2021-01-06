Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) were up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.57 and last traded at $37.78. Approximately 103,090 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 52,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23. The stock has a market cap of $313.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 336.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 49.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 41.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

