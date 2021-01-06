Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 68,500 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Las Minas project consists of six mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mexican Gold Corp. and changed its name to Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

