MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.
Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
