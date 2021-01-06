MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:MIN opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

