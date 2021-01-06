MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of MMT stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $6.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86.
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
