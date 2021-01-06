Michael Greenhalgh Sells 2,568 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $107,265.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 516,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,081. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. SVB Leerink downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 78.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 36,862 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 149.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

