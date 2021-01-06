Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,955 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Micro Focus International worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Micro Focus International by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 302,895 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,911 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

MFGP stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.49. Micro Focus International plc has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30.

MFGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micro Focus International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.