Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $170.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Microchip Technology traded as high as $146.32 and last traded at $146.32, with a volume of 65151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.19.

MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.04.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 443,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $211,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 244.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

