Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $170.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Microchip Technology traded as high as $146.32 and last traded at $146.32, with a volume of 65151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.19.
MCHP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.04.
In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.
About Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.
