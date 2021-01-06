Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at KeyCorp

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MCHP. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.04.

Shares of MCHP opened at $140.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.14. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

