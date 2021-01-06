MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $186.73 and last traded at $186.54. 9,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 6,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.46.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average of $135.54.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.