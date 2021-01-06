MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSTR. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,995,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.75, for a total transaction of $1,628,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,389,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $20.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $449.20. 16,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,446. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,571.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.21. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $444.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

