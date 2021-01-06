MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading Down 5.3%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 19,559,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 17,446,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.70 million, a P/E ratio of -47.55 and a beta of 3.29.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVIS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MicroVision by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in MicroVision by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 250,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MicroVision by 972.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

