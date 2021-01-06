Miguel Vizcarrondo Sells 25,000 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,492.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EVTC traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 444,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,882. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVTC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 37.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.