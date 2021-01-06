Miguel Vizcarrondo Sells 25,000 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,492.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
EVTC traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 444,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,882. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 37.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.