SVB Leerink Downgrades Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) to Market Perform

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was downgraded by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MLND opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. Analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 180,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

