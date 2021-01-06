Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s share price traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.13 and last traded at $49.30. 1,183,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 867,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday. Summit Insights lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,745.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,083,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,000 shares of company stock worth $12,638,205 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 93.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 60,193 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at $1,438,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,488,000 after buying an additional 61,763 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

