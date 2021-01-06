Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) (LON:MIND) Shares Down 6.7%

Mind Gym plc (MIND.L) (LON:MIND)’s share price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.83). 1,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.96).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.70 million and a P/E ratio of 107.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.17.

In related news, insider Ruby M. Smith acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £44,800 ($58,531.49). Also, insider Sebastian Bailey acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($587,927.88).

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

