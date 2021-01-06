MINDOL (MIN) Trading 92.4% Lower This Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One MINDOL token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 92.4% lower against the dollar. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $103.34 million and $315,870.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.16 or 0.00257182 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00041556 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001980 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 110.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.28 or 0.01408700 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

