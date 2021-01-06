Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.33

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.33 and last traded at $67.33, with a volume of 862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.28.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.
The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.
In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,168,559.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $728,669.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,862 shares of company stock worth $1,966,099 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MTX)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.
See Also: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.