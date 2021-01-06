Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.33

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.33 and last traded at $67.33, with a volume of 862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,168,559.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $728,669.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,862 shares of company stock worth $1,966,099 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

