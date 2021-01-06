MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) vs. PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Critical Analysis

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) and PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MINISO Group and PriceSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 PriceSmart 0 1 0 0 2.00

MINISO Group presently has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential downside of 5.76%. PriceSmart has a consensus target price of $78.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.34%. Given MINISO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MINISO Group is more favorable than PriceSmart.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MINISO Group and PriceSmart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PriceSmart $3.22 billion 0.89 $73.19 million N/A N/A

PriceSmart has higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group.

Profitability

This table compares MINISO Group and PriceSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group N/A N/A N/A PriceSmart 2.37% 9.67% 5.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of PriceSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of PriceSmart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PriceSmart beats MINISO Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a network of approximately 4,200 MINISO stores, as well as online sales channels. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of August 31, 2020, the company operated 46 warehouse clubs. PriceSmart, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

