MintCoin (MINT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $385.00

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 73.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 64.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintCoin has a market cap of $6.88 million and $385.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018311 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002250 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000092 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MintCoin Coin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

