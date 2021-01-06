Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,174.00

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Amazon has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Mirrored Amazon token can now be bought for about $3,165.24 or 0.08724403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $18,174.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00115559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.00239207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00495976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00245239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016612 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 983 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol

