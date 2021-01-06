Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $309.92

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for $309.92 or 0.00849178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $47,036.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00027811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00114944 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00254525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.80 or 0.00495391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049647 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00244128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016388 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 9,845 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

