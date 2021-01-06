Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Reaches $25.64 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $9,319.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be bought for $25.64 or 0.00073407 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.36 or 0.00522017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00252831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017103 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 106,500 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

