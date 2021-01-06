Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Market Cap Reaches $4.72 Million

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $58,817.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for about $745.84 or 0.02093825 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00028700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00117008 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00244258 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.73 or 0.00504550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00049819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00248024 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00016969 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,326 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

