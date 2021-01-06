Mirrored United States Oil Fund Tops 1-Day Volume of $154.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $154.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $33.75 or 0.00090389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00027453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00112070 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.04 or 0.00490281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00239063 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016077 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 73,409 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

