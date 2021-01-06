Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.46

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.46 and traded as low as $40.63. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) shares last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 568,186 shares traded.

MTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 46 ($0.60) price target on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

Get Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.46. The company has a market capitalization of £595.44 million and a P/E ratio of 11.27.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.