MKM Partners Boosts L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $48.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

NYSE LB traded up $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $43.44. The company had a trading volume of 186,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,753. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $42.17.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at $303,624,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 3,863.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,000,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,945,000 after buying an additional 18,521,518 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new position in L Brands during the first quarter valued at $877,046,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in L Brands by 86.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,514,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,636,000 after buying an additional 6,745,624 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after buying an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

