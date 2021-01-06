MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $158.43

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $158.43 and last traded at $158.43, with a volume of 8578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.18.

The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.36.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after acquiring an additional 356,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 194,445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $15,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

