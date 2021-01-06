Moderna’s (MRNA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $166.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.26. 20,472,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,807,826. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.50. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $1,375,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,634,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,497,140.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,341 shares of company stock worth $57,015,000. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

